Pacer Nation demonstrated not only its core value of citizenship – being engaged, responsible citizens – but it showed its commitment to the local community in a tangible way.
In response to Aiken Regional Medical Centers' public request for support, especially in the form of personal protective equipment for hospital personnel, USC Aiken's chemistry and physics departments and the School of Nursing collected and donated hundreds of supplies.
"Our medical professionals need help and protection while they serve on the front lines fighting this virus and helping people," said Dr. Chad Leverette, dean of the College of Sciences and Engineering. "We hope these supplies will help them as they help all of us."
Across campus, the university teamed up to give Aiken Regional boxes of exam gloves, surgical gloves, face masks and disposable gowns – literally thousands of needed supplies for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We care about our community and wanted to help in any way we could," Leverette said. "These supplies can help save lives. It helps protect our medical workers so they can care for others."
Recently, Aiken Regional asked community leaders to donate any supplies they may have to ensure the medical center's staff is fully equipped to care for patients. Aiken Regional is working closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Aiken County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to evaluate and treat patients and follow appropriate protocols.
"We thank each of you in the community for the continued support in ensuring the safety of our health care workers and patients," said Jim O'Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
In addition to the donations of masks, gowns and other supplies, members of the campus community have volunteered to provide meals for Aiken Regional's staff. Others are in the process of sewing masks to donate.
"The university and Aiken Regional have a longstanding and supportive relationship," said Mary Driscoll, vice chancellor for advancement and external affairs. "We are proud and grateful to be able to assist this great community partner."