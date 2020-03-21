During the annual spring Career Fair at USC Aiken, students had the chance to meet with employers from all over the region who are offering part-time and full-time positions and some internships.
"The traditional career fair still provides one of the best vehicles for students to engage with employers," said Corey Feraldi, director of USC Aiken Career Services."[Students] may have heard of a few organizations, but often they have no idea about the types of companies or positions that exist. Career fairs provide the opportunity to gather knowledge, meet organizational representatives and possibly secure employment."
This year, more than 80 employers and graduate schools attended.
"We are very grateful to our employer partners. In our somewhat smaller market, the turnout the past several years has been tremendous; we greatly appreciate their commitment to maintaining a presence on campus," Feraldi said. "We believe this is a result of the strong relationships we have built and the quality of our students."
Employers seeking qualified, ready-on-day-one candidates agree.
Jessica Ramp, Class of ’14, now works with Aiken Job Shop, a direct-hire recruiting agency. She routinely attends career fairs to help students who many not know what they want to do or be gather the skills they need and help them find a job they would be good at and then place them in the job. The week of the career fair, she attended three such events before the one on campus.
"This is one of the most organized, friendliest career fairs," she said. "And the students are prepared."
She offers advice for students preparing for the job market.
"Don't be scared to sell yourself; be ready to talk about yourself," she said.
According to Ramp, Job Shop has placed several USC Aiken students with their clients looking for top-notch talent.
She says it helps that many students come armed with resumes to give to potential employers during the career fair.
"It's important that students bring multiple copies of their resumes," she said. "It's part of their professional presentation, along with their personality and appearance."
As students continue their job searches, Ramp advises them to be prepared; be themselves; research the companies they're considering; know who they need – and want – to talk to; and wear professional attire.
"Do that, and the rest will fall into place," she said.
This annual event is just one of the many services offered by the USCA Office of Career Services. The staff there aids students, regardless of major, in finding the jobs and internships they are pursuing.
Some services offered include resume writing, interview preparation, job search resources, networking opportunities and the annual career fair.