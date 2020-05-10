USC Aiken is taking a positive approach to dealing with the coronavirus and its impact by spreading some hope.
The H.O.P.E. Campaign, which stands for Hang on, Pandemics End, is a student-sparked effort intended to encourage the campus and greater community during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the university.
"We're in this together, and we want to encourage each other during this difficult time," said Mary Driscoll, USCA's vice chancellor for advancement and external affairs. "The objective of the campaign is to inspire the community by spreading the message of H.O.P.E. throughout the community as broadly as possible."
The university hopes the inspiring message will resonate throughout the community. To that end, Pacers have shared flyers, road signs and social media posts. In fact, USCA hopes the community will join the effort by downloading a copy of the H.O.P.E. graphic, taking a photo with the sign and then posting it on social media, tagging the university and using #PacerHope.
"We'll get through this," Driscoll said. "Aiken is Pacer proud and Pacer strong."
Community members can download the graphic for posting on social media or in cars, offices or home windows can access it at www.usca.edu/covid/hope.