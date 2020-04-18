The University of South Carolina Aiken campus is mourning the loss of one of its nursing students, who passed away Friday afternoon due to complications related to COVID-19.
An email sent to the USC Aiken campus from Chancellor Sandra Jordan on Saturday confirmed the death of nursing student Joshua Bush.
Bush was a student in the first semester of the university's bachelor of science in nursing program.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak reached the university's area, Bush bravely cared for patients, working part-time in a local health care facility, Jordan's email said.
"It is with great sadness I must share the tragic news," Jordan's email reads. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, LaKita, their family, to our faculty and staff in the School of Nursing and all of our nursing students who knew him well, and our entire Pacer community."
Jordan described Bush as a stellar student and a beloved classmate, who always greeted people with a big smile.
"This is a great loss to our Pacer family," Jordan's email reads.
The university plans to plant a tree in Bush's memory during a campus-wide service in front of the School of Nursing when possible.