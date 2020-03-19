USC Aiken will suspend all events until April 5 amid the campus' modified operations due to the coronavirus.
On Sunday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced all public schools, universities and colleges in the Palmetto State would be closed through the end of March as a result of the spreading coronavirus.
Events include cardiac rehab, the Academy for Lifelong Learning, McGrath Computer Learning Center, events at the Etherredge Center and in the USC Aiken Convocation Center.
Ruth Patrick Science Education Center programming will not be available until April 5.
No changes have been made to the university's commencement ceremony that is scheduled for May 6.
"We continue to monitor the COVID 19 situation very closely," Leslie Hull-Ryde, USCA director of news and information said. "We have made no changes to graduation."