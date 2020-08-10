Fall is approaching, which means college students will be starting classes again soon. The coronavirus has forced schools across the country to adapt and USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College are no different.
USC Aiken has created an 82-page return plan for the fall semester called "Pacer Ready, Set, Return." Classes started in-person on Aug. 20. The university plans to fully re-open with protocols and rules in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
One of the main components of the plan is the university utilizing five "alert levels" which will indicate the severity of COVID-19 transmission and impact how the university will operate.
"White alert" will occur when vaccines or treatments are available and the circulation of the virus is low. This level will allow prevention practices to be gradually lifted.
"Green alert" will occur when all classes would continue and prevention measures are still actively in place. Less than 5% of the population will have tested positive.
"Yellow alert" will be invoked when the number of positive cases are rising but are still less than 9%. Instruction will be a mix of in-person and remote instruction, with virtual options for in-person classes where practical.
"Orange alert" will occur when the number of positive cases are rising but are still less than 14%. Instruction will be primarily remote and access to facilities would be limited.
"Red alert" is the highest level alert. A stay-at-home order would be put in place, all instruction would be remote, and students would move out of their dorms, except for those with special conditions.
USCA will require face coverings in all classrooms and in shared areas with other students. Student will be asked to take their temperatures daily and complete a daily health-screening form.
Students will not come back to campus after Thanksgiving break and will complete their last classes and exams remotely. A decision about an in-person commencement ceremony will be made closer to the day of the event.
To read the full 82-page report, visit www.usca.edu/pacer-ready/mitigation-plan/file.
Aiken Technical College has been in continuous operation through a combination of online, remote and in-person services during the pandemic, according to Nikasha Dicks, the college's director of marketing and public relations.
The college has increased the number of online and hybrid course offerings available for the fall. The fall semester will begin on Monday, Aug. 17, with terms 1 and 2. Term 3 will begin on Oct. 6.
The college has implemented several protocols to keep the campus safe and healthy including frequent cleaning and disinfecting of public spaces and capacities for classrooms and shared spaces reduced in order to properly observe social distancing guidelines.
Also, students, employees and others on campus will be required to wear a face mask.
"With these mitigation efforts in place, the college looks forward to continuing to serve the community’s workforce and educational development needs," said Dicks.
For more information, visit www.atc.edu.