A proposal for the new 2020-2021 school calendar has been submitted for review to the Aiken County School Board and will be voted on during Tuesday's virtual meeting.
The calendar was one of six proposals put forth by a committee of three Teacher of the Year award recipients and three Principal of the Year award recipients. The committee was created to determine how the upcoming school year should be revised due to the impact of coronavirus.
The submitted proposal designates Aug. 17 the first day of school, while teachers would return Aug. 10. Fall break would be scheduled Nov. 9-15, the same week as the Masters Tournament.
The last scheduled day for students under the proposal is June 10, and the last day for teachers is June 11.
The board will also hear a first reading of the revised 2020-2021 budget calendar, which has also been impacted by COVID-19. According to school board agenda documents, this year's budget process will be "much different" than the process of previous years due to coronavirus closures.
The state has frozen salaries at 2019-2020 levels, according to the documents, and has suspended an anticipated 1% increase in employer retirement contribution rate that would have gone into effect the coming school year.
The budget would include an anticipated 6.73% increase in health insurance premiums that would go into effect at the beginning of 2021.
No tax increases have yet been proposed.
The General Fund budget is approximately $206,169,880 as presented. A final reading for the budget proposal is scheduled June 9.
The board will also review new rules pertaining to the implementation of temporary leave requirements under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).
The FFCRA requires districts to provide staff with emergency paid sick leave, and/or expanded family and medical leave for issues related to COVID-19. The leave provisions will be in effect until the end of December 2020.
Leave would be available for both full-time and part-time employees with the district.
The school board will meet virtually Tuesday, May 12, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be live streamed on the district's Facebook page.