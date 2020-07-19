Due to COVID-19, United Way of Aiken County’s annual School Tools program is offering new ways for people to donate school supplies.
This year, people can donate supplies with the new online supply drive, available through the organization’s website, until July 31. Online donors can purchase items like backpacks, notebooks and pencils without leaving their homes.
United Way of Aiken County will also collect school supplies at a drive-thru event on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Panera Bread, located at 1953 Whiskey Road.
Just like at previous drives, donors can still drop off school supplies at United Way’s office at 235 Barnwell Ave NW until July 31. The organization is also accepting monetary donations through mailed checks.
On their website, United Way suggests donating the following supplies:
Earbuds.
Dry erase markers.
Flash drives.
Folders with pockets and prongs.
Blue or black ink pens.
Crayons (24 count).
Erasers.
Dividers.
Glue sticks.
2-inch three-ring binders.
Loose-leaf lined paper.
Safety scissors.
Pencils.
Book bags.
Colored pencils.
Composition notebooks.
Washable markers.
Highlighters.
Although many students in Aiken County might be spending more time at home this school year with remote learning, Sharon Rodgers, president of United Way of Aiken County, said the organization still wants to make sure families who otherwise couldn’t afford school supplies will have access to them.
“Everything just has to be different this year because of COVID, but kids will be going back to school in some manner, and they still have to have school supplies,” Rodgers said.
When the organization receives the donations, Rodgers said they will distribute them to all the public schools in Aiken County either by mail or with a drive-by pickup.
“We’re still doing our drive, and we’re hoping that our generous community will be supportive of that,” Rodgers said.