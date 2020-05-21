The United Way of Aiken County has received $50,000 from the One SC Fund: COVID-19 Response.
The grant will support the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund that was established to help alleviate the negative effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic locally.
The Relief Fund’s money will be use to provide additional resources to the United Way’s partner agencies.
The United Way is “very grateful” for the grant, according to a press release.
The One SC Fund: COVID-19 Response is a partnership between the South Carolina Grant Makers Network, Together SC and United Way Association of South Carolina.
“COVID-19 has placed a growing financial burden on communities around the state,” said Mac Bennett, who chairs the executive committee for the One SC Fund: COVID-19 Response, in a prepared statement. “The grants will help meet the rising needs spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic in our state.”
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley established the One SC Fund in 2015 to provide disaster relief statewide.
Earlier this month, the United Way of Aiken County announced it would be distributing $62,413 in COVID-19 Relief Fund grants to Area Churches Together Serving, CanHope, Community Ministry of North Augusta, Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County, Family YMCA, Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, Tri-Development Center of Aiken County, Aiken Senior Life Services and the Aiken Center.
The United Way of Aiken County’s headquarters is at 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W.
For more information, call 803-648-8331.