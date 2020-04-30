A $25,000 grant received recently from The Duchossois Family Foundation will benefit the United Way of Aiken County’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The purpose of the fund is to provide additional resources to the United Way’s partner agencies to assist local residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
A portion of the grant will be used to support Aiken Senior Life Services’ home-delivered meal program.
Based in Illinois, The Duchossois Family Foundation was established in 1984 and is run by relatives of the late Bruce Duchossois, a well-known Aiken horseman who died in 2014.
Duchoissois established the Aiken Horse Park Foundation. Bruce’s Field, where a variety of equestrian events are held, is named for him.
The United Way “is so appreciative of this wonderful gift from the Aiken Horse Park Foundation and The Duchossois Family Foundation,” said United Way President Sharon Rodgers. “A special thank you to our mayor, Rick Osbon, for bringing the needs of our community to the Duchossois family and to Mr. Jack Wetzel and Mrs. Tara Bostwick for their leadership and faithful support of nonprofit programs in our community.”’
Wetzel is the president of the Aiken Horse Park Foundation, and Bostwick is the vice president and treasurer.
“Aiken is grateful for our relationship with the Duchossois family and the generosity of The Duchossois Family Foundation,” Osbon said. “Their support, directed to the United Way of Aiken County’s COVID-19 Relief Fund … comes at this time of great need in our community.”
Said Wetzel: “All of us at The Aiken Horse Park Foundation are delighted with The Duchossois Family Foundation’s thoughtful initiative to help make a difference to those in Aiken most in need. We hope their efforts stimulate others in the community to support these and other similar activities.”
The United Way offices are at 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information about the United Way or its COVID-19 Relief Fund, call 803-648-8331.