The United Way of Aiken County has received a $10,000 grant from the Truist Financial Corporation.
The money is for the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was established to help alleviate the strain that the novel coronavirus pandemic is putting on the local community.
The fund is providing additional resources to the United Way’s partner agencies that are meeting the unique needs presented by COVID-19 along with the ongoing day-to-day needs of Aiken County residents.
The grant is part of the Truist Financial Corporation’s Truist Cares program, a $25-million philanthropic initiative announced in March to help pay for basic needs, medical supplies and financial hardship relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
“United Way of Aiken County is very grateful to Truist for the generous contribution to our COVID-19 Relief Fund,” said United Way President Sharon Rodgers in a prepared statement. “United Way supports a broad network of 30 community-based partner agencies that provide critical need programs and resources to vulnerable individuals disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
“Many individuals and families are seeking social services assistance for the very first time, and we want to be there for them,” she continued. “The immediate needs include food insecurity, healthcare, utility and rental assistance, shelter, etc. Partners such as Truist ensure we can continue to make an impact when our community needs it the most.”
Said Mike Brenan, South Carolina regional president for Truist: “We are pleased to support United Way of Aiken County as it aims to meet increased demand for services during this difficult time. At Truist, we remain committed to helping people in our community who are struggling to fulfill basic needs.”
The United Way offices are at 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information about the United Way or its COVID-19 Relief Fund, call 803-648-8331.