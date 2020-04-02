The United Way of Aiken County has established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help alleviate the strain the coronavirus pandemic is putting on the local communities.
The organization has 30 partner agencies that provide 45 critical need programs, and the money from the fund will be used to give them support in addition to their normal United Way funding.
“The demand for their services has increased because of folks being out of work and folks just not feeling comfortable leaving their homes,” said United Way President Sharon Rodgers. “Aiken Senior Life Services has seen an increase in home-delivered meals. The Salvation Army of Aiken soup kitchen, ACTS (Area Services Together Serving), Golden Harvest Food Bank, CMONA (Community Ministry of North Augusta – there is a list of probably eight to 10 of our agencies, especially, that are trying to keep up with the demand. We just want to show some leadership and try to raise some additional resources to help them at this critical time.”
To contribute to the Relief Fund, visit uwaiken.org and click the “COVID-19 Fund-Donate Now” button.
Donations also can be made by calling 803-648-8331, ext. 210, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 699, Aiken, S.C. 29802.
People who need assistance can contact the Aiken County Help Line at 211 or 877-648-9900 for referrals. The Help Line’s website is aikenhelpline211.org.
For more information about the United Way, its 30 partner agencies and their 45 critical need programs, visit uwaiken.org.
The United Way office is at 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W. It remains open, but no face-to-face meetings are being held with visitors.