As economic activity ramped up in June after major disruptions caused earlier in the year by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the unemployment rate declined significantly in the Palmetto State and also in Aiken County.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported Friday that the seasonally adjusted rate statewide for last month was 8.7%, compared to May’s revised estimate of 12.4%.
Nationwide, the unemployment rate dropped from 13.3% in May to 11.1% in June.
In Aiken County, the rate fell from 10.0% in May to 7.0% in June.
Only three of South Carolina’s 46 counties had a June unemployment rate lower than Aiken County’s – Newberry (6.7%), Lexington (6.5%) and Saluda (6.2%).
“I think we’ve got a strong, diversified economy,” said J. David Jameson, president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, on Aiken County’s unemployment situation. “We have not had the wave of COVID-19 that some other counties have experienced.
“The unemployment (in Aiken County) seems to me to be spotty,” Jameson continued. “I can’t put my finger on exactly which industry it is or which kind of business unit it is. I can’t say it's food or beverage or that it’s hospitality or that it’s this or that. I think it’s some of this and some of that.
“It’s good that it’s this way, that there hasn’t been a major layoff (in one particular economic sector), and that it’s spotty,” Jameson added. “We don’t want anybody to be unemployed who wants a job. But we’re glad that the number (in Aiken County) continues to be down lower than in other parts of the state.”
In Edgefield County, the unemployment rate decreased from 10.2% in May to 7.1% in June.
In Barnwell County, the rate declined from 10.9% in May to 9.1% in June.
“There are many promising economic indicators in June’s employment situation, as reported in the seasonally adjusted, monthly survey of South Carolinians,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey in a prepared statement about conditions statewide. “More than 105,000 people rejoined the workforce since last month’s release. That means we now have more than 2,222,000 South Carolinians working. While that is not as high as the March level, it does show great improvement.
“Another economic marker to note is the drastic decrease in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 8.7%,” he continued. “While that is nowhere near the March level of 3.2%, it is dramatically better than the May number of 12.4%. It is also significantly better than the U.S. national average of 11.1%. These positive economic numbers would not have been possible without the reopening of the state. It is encouraging to see that our businesses can reopen and comply with strict safety protocols to protect employees and customers. The continued success of our businesses, to both reopen and remain safe, is imperative for the state’s economic recovery.
“There is still a long way to go, and there’s much work to be done,” Ellzey concluded. “We still have South Carolinians filing initial claims at a rate that is double what we saw in 2009. We will continue to process these claims as quickly as possible and get benefits into the hands of eligible claimants.”