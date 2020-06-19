The estimated unemployment rate for May in the Palmetto State was 12.5% as the novel coronavirus pandemic continued to pound the economy, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported Friday.
That figure represented a decrease from the revised rate of 12.8% for April.
The estimated unemployment rate nationwide for May was 13.3%, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Labor surveys are completed during the week of the 12th of each month,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the Department of Employment and Workforce. “This means that the survey for May’s employment situation was completed the same week that restaurants were given the green light to reopen with limited-seating protocols, per (South Carolina) Gov. Henry McMaster.
"The reopening explains why the latest employment situation press release shows just over 45,000 people returning to the workforce since May’s release of April numbers.”
In Aiken County, the estimated unemployment rate rose slightly in May, but still was well below the South Carolina and national figures.
Locally, the May rate was 10% compared to 9.9% in April.
Only nine of South Carolina’s 46 counties had a May unemployment rate lower than Aiken County’s.
In Edgefield County, the rate fell to 10.2% in May from 10.4% in April.
In Barnwell County, the rate increased to 11% in May from 10.3% in April.