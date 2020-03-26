An important indicator of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment insurance claims, rose approximately 1,600% in one week in the Palmetto State, according to advance figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
As of the end of last week, 31,054 individuals who live and work in South Carolina had filed such claims. That number was up sharply from the previous week’s total of 1,996.
In addition, 772 people who reside in the Palmetto State and work in another state also sought unemployment benefits.
That represented an increase of around 800% from the previous week’s count of 97.
In Aiken County, there were 408 claims the week of March 21.
The most claims were in coastal counties where a high number of people work in the hospitality and tourism industries.
There were 5,258 from Horry County and 4,183 in Horry County.
The figures in Edgefield and Barnwell counties were 55 and 48, respectively.