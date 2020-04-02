Unemployment insurance claims more than doubled over a seven-day period in South Carolina and nearly tripled in Aiken County as more residents lost jobs because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reported Thursday that 64,856 people who live and work in South Carolina applied for unemployment benefits during the week that ended March 28.
That figure represented a 108.9% increase from the previous week’s count of 31,054.
The March 28 total was up 3,149.3% from the figure of 1,996 for the week ending March 14.
In Aiken County, 1,186 people filed claims during the week that ended March 28. The number represented an increase of 190.7% from the 408 filed the previous week.
In Edgefield County, 136 unemployment claims were submitted compared to 55 the previous week.
In Barnwell County, there were 161 claims compared to 48 the previous week.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday issued an executive order that took effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday to close all nonessential businesses in the Palmetto State, including gyms, spas, barbershops, hair salons, museums and performing arts centers.
An earlier executive order required all restaurants and bars to end dine-in service beginning March 18, and some tried to carry on with takeout service and/or delivery only.
This week, some well-known Aiken establishments -- Betsy’s Round the Corner, Aiken Fish House and Oyster Bar, and the Aiken Brewing Company – closed after trying to carry on without dine-in service.
Their owners said that strategy didn’t generate enough business to make it financially feasible. They also said the closures were temporary.
The Department of Employment and Workforce’s statistics are based on initial unemployment claims that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
They are considered a leading economic indicator because they reflect “emerging labor market conditions in this country,” according to the department.