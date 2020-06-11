After seven consecutive weeks of declines, the number of unemployment insurance claims filed in South Carolina increased during the seven-day period ending June 6.
In addition, the number of requests for assistance rose in Aiken County after declining for two weeks in a row.
Both upticks were evidence that the novel coronavirus pandemic is continuing to damage the Palmetto State’s economy.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported Thursday that 22,734 people filed claims during the week ending June 7.
For the seven-day period ending May 30, the total was 18,986.
During the same timeframe, the number of requests for assistance from Aiken County grew to 435 from 381.
The number of claims for the week ending June 7 in Edgefield County was 114. There were 87 in Barnwell County.
The Department of Employment and Workforce’s statistics are based on initial unemployment assistance requests that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
In its news release Thursday, the Department of Employment and Workforce included comments from the agency’s executive director, Dan Ellzey, about the possible reasons for the increase in claims statewide.
“This is the third year we have noticed an uptick in initial claims being filed the week after Memorial Day,” he said. “The specifics of this three-year trend are unclear, but worth mentioning.
“Manufacturers are still dealing with supply chain constraints and potential reduced demand overall – a trickle-down effect experienced by this industry as opposed to the immediate shut down of leisure and hospitality businesses at the onset of COVID-19,” Ellzey continued. “Temporary staffing agencies experienced large layoffs, in part due to their connection to manufacturing and healthcare – sectors that are both still experiencing layoffs.”
Among the information in Thursday’s press release were top 10 industries with the most claims during the week ending June 6 and the week ending May 30.
During both of those seven-day periods, the top four were temporary help services, full-service restaurants, limited-serve restaurants and tire manufacturing (except retreading).
In the 12 weeks since mid-March, 582,265 people have requested unemployment assistance in South Carolina.
The Department of Employment and Workforce has paid more than $2.1 billion in state unemployment benefits and money from federal assistance programs.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that about 1.5 million laid-off workers nationwide applied for unemployment benefits last week.
The latest figure from the United States Department of Labor “marked the 10th straight weekly decline in applications for jobless aid since they peaked in mid-March when the coronavirus hit hard,” according to the Associated Press.