The number of South Carolina residents filing for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic continued its alarming rise in the week ending April 4.
During those seven days, there were 85,018 jobless claims. That figure represented a 31.09% increase from the previous week’s count of 64,856.
The latest weekly total reported by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce on Thursday was up 4,159.42% from the week ending March 14, when only 1,996 claims were filed.
During the most recent three-week period, the agency has processed 180,928 claims compared to the 5,862 processed in the three weeks prior to then.
The Department of Employment and Workforce also reported Thursday that $18,498,410 in unemployment benefits had been paid to residents of the Palmetto State from March 15 to April 4.
This was “before the additional funds for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the additional $600 from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security) Act” had even reached the state, a news release stated.
There were 2,515 requests for unemployment assistance from Aiken County during the week ending April 4. The numbers were 1,186 for the previous week and 408 for the week ending March 21.
Also during the week ending April 4, there were 444 claims filed from Edgefield County and 231 from Barnwell County.
The Department of Employment and Workforce’s statistics are based on initial unemployment claims that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
They are considered a leading economic indicator because they reflect “emerging labor market conditions in this country,” according to the department.
Even though many jobs are being lost during the pandemic locally, there are some new positions becoming available.
“We’re actually currently hiring for manufacturers in the Aiken area that are deemed essential because they make products for utilities, electrical power lines and stuff like that,” Isaac Kelly, vice president of Aiken Staffing Associates, Augusta Staffing Associates and Job Shop, said Thursday. “We also have a mask manufacturer in Augusta that is hiring. There are maybe 30 jobs right now that are really active and I needed to have placed as of yesterday.”
Positions available included CNC (computer numerical control) machine operator and jobs in maintenance.
Large retailers that sell essential goods and grocery stores also are hiring “to keep up with the demand,” Kelly said. “Shoppers are cleaning off the shelves. It’s not just one more stocking position now. Where they had one before, they now need three.
“You also have to factor in that some people aren’t willing to work in those types of environments anymore and they have to be replaced,” Kelly continued. “People also are having to self-quarantine because a doctor has told them they have symptoms. There is fluctuation in the workforce.”
The Associated Press reported Thursday that 6.6 million people in the United States sought unemployment benefits last week. More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks because of the pandemic.
“The figures collectively constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses” in records dating back to 1948, according to the Associated Press.
In all, 16.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment aid in the past three weeks.