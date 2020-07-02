The number of people filing unemployment insurance claims statewide decreased for the third week in a row, but the latest decline was not a big one, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported Thursday.
For the seven-day period ending June 27, there were 16,959 requests for jobless assistance. The count was down by only 139 from the total of 17,098 for the week ending June 20.
Meanwhile, in Aiken County, the requests for assistance rose slightly in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the number was up for the second consecutive seven-day period.
The total for the week ending June 27 was 389 compared to 382 for the seven-day period ending June 20.
There were 64 claims from Edgefield County during the week ending June 27. The count in Barnwell County for the same time frame was 111.
The Department of Employment and Workforce’s statistics are based on initial unemployment claims that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
Since mid-March, 635,688 South Carolinians have field such claims, and the Department of Employment and Workforce has paid more than $2.72 billion in state unemployment insurance benefits and federal aid.
“While the number of people seeking first time unemployment assistance fell, the state is not seeing the movement week-over-week for which we hoped,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the Department of Employment and Workforce. “There are still a lot of questions and unknowns as to what the future will hold, how long this economic stall will go on and what the true magnitude of the impact will truly be. However, what we know is when the virus initially caused the economic shut down in March, job cuts were highly concentrated in the restaurant, travel, hospitality and retail industries. While those industries are still feeling the residual impact, the effect is continuing to spread to other sectors like professional services, manufacturing and health care as sustained weeks of hardship drag on.”
Nationwide, the number of Americans who sought unemployment benefits barely fell last week to 1.47 million, the Associated Press reported Thursday.
Even though that weekly figure has declined steadily since peaking in late March, it’s still more than double the pre-pandemic peak set in 1982, according to the Associated Press. And the total number of people who are receiving jobless aid remains at a sizable 19 million.
With confirmed coronavirus cases spiking across the Sun Belt states, a range of evidence suggests that a job market recovery may be stalling, the Associated Press reported. In those states and elsewhere, some restaurants, bars and other retailers that had re-opened are being forced to close again and are keeping layoffs elevated.
America’s overall employment rate, however, fell to 11.1% as employers in this country added 4.8 million jobs in June based on figures provided by the United States Department of Labor.
The job market improved for the second straight month in spite of COVID-19 case upticks in the nation’s Southwest and Southeast regions.