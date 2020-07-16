The number of unemployment claims being filed rose immediately following the Fourth of July holiday in both the Palmetto State and Aiken County, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported Thursday.
There were 19,329 requests for jobless assistance statewide during the week ending July 11.
That count represented an increase of 3,267 from the total of 16,062 for the seven-day period ending July 4.
Prior to the latest figures being released, the number of claims had declined for four consecutive weeks.
In Aiken County, there were 382 requests for assistance during the week ending July 11. For the seven-day period ending July 4, the count was 361.
The week before that total was 389.
There were 93 claims filed in Edgefield County during the seven-day period ending July 11, and the count was 196 in Barnwell County.
The Department of Employment and Workforce’s statistics are based on initial unemployment claims that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
“When looking at this claim week, the jump in numbers may be surprising, but it does track with an annual trend our agency sees each year around the Fourth of July holiday,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey. “The week following the Fourth of July has historically recorded a higher number of initial claims as it represents layoffs and closings for the holiday week. When an individual files for unemployment insurance, they are filing for layoff or lack of work for the prior week. What we see is a trend, mainly due to businesses, often in the manufacturing sector, closing operations for a week or two around this summer holiday each year.
“Here’s a snapshot of this trend over a three-year period,” Ellzey continued. “While this year’s initial claims total is significantly higher in volume, the percentage increase (20.3%) is significantly lower than 2018 (51%) and 2019 (79%). While an upward trend is not something we ever want to see, we do believe this trend is isolated and isn’t solely pinpointed to impacts from COVID-19.”
Since mid-March, when the novel coronavirus pandemic began hammering South Carolina’s economy, there have been 671,079 requests for jobless aid in the Palmetto State.
DEW has paid out more than $3.15 billion in state unemployment insurance and federal benefits during the pandemic.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that the number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits nationwide remained stuck at 1.3 million last week. The historically high level indicates many companies are still cutting jobs as the viral outbreak intensifies.
While applications for jobless aid fell by about 10,000 from the previous week, the figure has now topped 1 million for 17 consecutive weeks. The record high for weekly unemployment applications before the pandemic was nearly 700,000, according to the Associated Press.