The number of unemployment insurance claims filed in the Palmetto State fell for the fourth week in row, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
During the seven-day period ending May 9, there were 32,513 requests for help, the agency reported Thursday.
That figure represents a decrease of 14,234 from the count of 46,747 for the week ending May 7.
There have been 486,149 claims filed in the eight weeks since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic began disrupting South Carolina’s economy.
The agency’s statistics are based on initial unemployment claims that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
“Over the last week, we have seen another decline in the number of unemployment insurance,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the Department of Employment and Workforce. “This four-week trend correlates with the gradual transition from pronounced unemployment to a portion of the population reporting back to work as the governor reengages the state’s businesses.”
The Department of Employment and Workforce has paid more than $1.09 billion in state and federal unemployment assistance funds.
During the week ending May 9, there were 639 claims filed from Aiken County.
In addition, there were 131 requests for assistance from Edgefield County and 93 from Barnwell County.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.