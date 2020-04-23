The number of unemployment claims in South Carolina during the coronavirus pandemic has declined for the first time since mid-March.
In the week ending April 18, 73,116 people who live and work in the Palmetto State requested assistance. That number was down by 14,570 claims from the count for the previous seven-day period of 87,686, according to a news release issued Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
“Our agency is heartened to see the first decrease in initial claims after so many weeks, said Jamie Suber, chief of staff for the Department of Employment and Workforce, in a prepared statement. “We hope that this will begin to set a downward trend as individuals who have already filed continue to receive their benefits through this crisis and other claimants receive their funds through some of the additional federal programs we are still implementing.”
“We know that, as a state, we still have much to accomplish before we begin to feel a sense of normalcy,” he continued, “but our agency is actively responding to the needs of individuals and businesses as we work through this together.”
There were 1,247 claims from Aiken County during the week ending April 18. That number was down from the total of 1,715 during the previous seven-day period.
The number of individuals requesting assistance was 238 in Edgefield County for the week ending April 18.
In Barnwell County, 156 filed claims.
The Department of Employment and Workforce’s statistics are based on initial unemployment assistance requests that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
They are considered a leading economic indicator because they reflect “emerging labor market conditions in this country,” according to the agency.
The Department of Employment and Workforce also reported Thursday that it has paid more than $351 million in a combination of state unemployment insurance benefits and the CARES Act contribution, an extra $600 weekly payment in addition to the weekly benefit amount an eligible employee receives under state law.
Over the last five weeks, these payments were made in support of the 341,730 initial claims received.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that more than 4.4 million people nationwide requested assistance last week after losing their jobs.
During the five weeks since the pandemic began forcing numerous businesses to shut down their operations, roughly 26 million people have filed unemployment claims.
About one in six American workers have now lost their jobs since mid-March, which is “by far the worst string of layoffs on record,” according to the Associated Press. Economists have predicted that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%.
The Associated Press reported that the huge number of job cuts has “plunged the U.S. economy into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s.”