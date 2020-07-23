The number of unemployment insurance claims fell in the Palmetto State and Aiken County after increasing during the week immediately following the July Fourth holiday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, or DEW, reported Thursday.
During the seven-day period ending July 18, there were 14,346 requests for assistance. For the week ending July 11, the count was 19,329.
The Aiken County figures were 368 claims for the seven-day period ending July 18 and 382 for the week ending July 11.
In Edgefield County, there were 75 requests for assistance during the seven-day period ending July 18, and there 83 in Barnwell County during the same time frame.
DEW’s statistics are based on initial unemployment claims that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
“The latest initial claims data is evidence of a strong South Carolina economy,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey. “This week marks a more significant decrease than we have noted in the last six weeks of initial claims data. In fact, it is the lowest number since the pre- pandemic week of March 14, 2020.”
Since mid-March, when the novel coronavirus began disrupting South Carolina’s economy, 685,425 people statewide have filed unemployment insurance claims.
DEW has paid out more than $3.37 billion in state unemployment insurance benefits and federal aid.
“The FPUC program, which provides an additional $600 per week to eligible claimants will end on July 25,” Ellzey said. “If there is no extension of the benefit, the $600 payment will no longer be paid to eligible claimants. There is, however, congressional activity involving an extension or amendment of the current law. If additional funding is included in the new legislation, the U.S. Department of Labor will have to provide guidance to states and then it will become the states’ responsibility to implement the program.
“The complexity of changes will dictate the timeline of implementation, which means there could be a lapse before the new law can be executed and additional payments are distributed,” Ellzey continued. “If there is a lapse, claimants will continue to receive their weekly benefit amount for each week they are found eligible for benefits, and, of course, if new legislation allows for a back date of pay.”
The Associated Press reported Thursday that the viral pandemic’s resurgence caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time in nearly four months, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing.
Jobless claims nationwide increased to 1.4 million.
Last week’s pace of unemployment applications – the 18th straight time it’s topped 1 million – was up from 1.3 million the previous week, according to the Associated Press.
An additional 975,000 people applied last week for jobless aid under a separate program that has made self-employed and gig workers eligible for the first time.