The number of unemployment insurance claims filed decreased for the third week in a row in the Palmetto State and Aiken County, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, or DEW, reported Thursday.
In addition, according to the agency, the requests for assistance statewide dropped to their lowest point since mid-March, when the novel coronavirus pandemic started disrupting South Carolina’s economy.
It also was the first time during the pandemic that the number was below 10,000.
During the seven-day period that ended Aug. 1, there were 8,909 claims filed in South Carolina. That count was down by 3,285 from the 12,194 total for the week that ended July 25.
In Aiken County, there were 245 requests for assistance during the seven-day period ending Aug. 1. There were 332 during the week ending July 25.
In Edgefield County, 89 claims were filed during the seven-day period ending Aug. 1, and 37 were filed in Barnwell County.
DEW’s statistics are based on initial unemployment claims that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
“For the first time since this pandemic began, our initial claims numbers have dipped well below the 10,000 mark,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey. “People are reentering the workplace as employers find new ways to provide innovative and safe working conditions. With the latest restrictions removed last week on theaters, sports venues and concerts, the hope in the coming weeks is this will give a needed boost to many of our state’s desirable attractions and the talented hospitality-driven employees who work there.”
Since mid-March, there have been 706,528 claims filed in South Carolina. DEW has paid out $3.68 billion in state unemployment insurance benefits and federal aid.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.
There was “a smidgen of hopeful news,” however, according to the Associated Press. The number of jobless claims declined by 249,000 from the previous week, after rising for two straight weeks, and it was the lowest total since mid-March.