The number of South Carolinians filing unemployment insurance claims declined for the second week in a row and also fell to the lowest point since the novel coronavirus pandemic began slamming the Palmetto State’s economy in mid-March.
There were 12,194 requests for assistance during the seven-day period ending July 25, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, or DEW, reported Thursday.
For the week ending July 18, the count was 14,346.
There were 19,329 during the seven-day period ending July 11.
The number of claims from Aiken County also decreased for the second consecutive week. The count was 332 during the seven-day period ending July 25 compared to 368 for the week ending July 18.
The number was 382 for the week ending July 11.
There were 80 claims filed from Edgefield County during the seven-day period ending July 25, and the number of requests for assistance in Barnwell County was 82.
DEW’s statistics are based on initial unemployment claims that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
“For the first time since the pandemic emerged in South Carolina, our initial claims numbers have dropped below 13,000,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey in a prepared statement. “Our economy is gaining traction as business owners re-open with strict safety protocols, recall their workforces and recruit new employees. We are strongly encouraged by this downward trend in initial claims and the performance of the economy.
“It is important for all people receiving South Carolina unemployment benefits to understand that they will receive their last payment of the weekly FPUC $600 this week,” Ellzey continued. “We recognize, however, that debate is taking place at this time in Washington (D.C.) over a possible extension of federal unemployment benefits. If there is no agreement, these payments will not be restarted. If there is agreement, it could take a while to implement a different federal program developed by Congress depending on the complexity of the changes. It is just not a matter of stopping and then restarting the program.”
The total number of jobless claims filed in South Carolina since mid-March is 697,619.
DEW has paid out more than $3.6 billion in state unemployment insurance benefits and federal aid.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that more than 1.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits nationwide last week.
It was the 19th straight week that more than 1 million people have requested assistance.