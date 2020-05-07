The number of requests for unemployment assistance in the Palmetto State during the novel coronavirus pandemic has declined for the third week in row, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
The agency reported Thursday that 46,747 people who live and work here filed jobless claims during the seven-day period ending May 2.
That figure represented a decrease of 18,412 from the total of 65,159 for the week ending April 25.
The Department of Employment and Workforce’s statistics are based on initial unemployment assistance requests that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
“Our agency is encouraged to report the third straight weekly decline in the number of Unemployment Insurance initial claims,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the Department of Employment and Workforce. “We understand, however, that this good news is tempered by the record high number of claims overall.
“During the heart of the 2008-2009 Great Recession, laid-off employees were filing an average of 10,000 new claims per week, he continued. “While the number of new claims we reported today is a great improvement over the numbers three weeks ago, it is still well over four times higher than the number of initial weekly claims being filed during the Great Recession.
“I am excited to see employers begin to reopen and bring South Carolinians back to work. Restarting the economy and engaging the workforce is important in helping people move from the temporary federal funding to employment with long-term stability,” Ellzey concluded.
During the week ending May 2, 884 of the claims filed were from Aiken County. That number was down from the count of 1,288 for the seven-day period ending April 25.
There were 179 requests for assistance from Edgefield County and 119 from Barnwell County.
Over a seven-week period that began in March, the Department of Employment and Workforce has received a total of 453,636 claims.
The agency has paid more than $831 million in state and federal benefits during the pandemic.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers nationwide applied for unemployment assistance last week “as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.”
Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since COVID-19 began “forcing millions of companies to close their doors and slash their workforces, according to the Associated Press. “That is the equivalent of one in five Americans who had been employed back in February, when the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of just 3.5%.”
The United States Department of Labor’s latest report “suggests that layoffs, while still breathtakingly high, are steadily declining after sharp spikes in late March and early April,” the Associated Press stated. “Initial claims for unemployment aid have now fallen for five straight weeks, from a peak of nearly 6.9 million during the week that ended March 28.”