The number of unemployment insurance claims dropped for the second week in a row in South Carolina, but tens of thousands of workers continued to lose their jobs because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
During the seven-day period ending April 25, 65,159 people who live and work in the Palmetto State requested assistance, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported Thursday.
That number represented a decline of 7,957 claims from the total of 73,116 for the week ending April 18.
“From a high of 87,686 two weeks ago, the 65,134 new claims this week reflect a drop of 22,552 claims,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the Department of Employment and Workforce, in a prepared statement. “While this apparent trend is good news, the fact remains that we have a record number of unemployed people. We want everyone to know that we are doing everything we can to simplify the system and help people successfully navigate the claims process.”
Those efforts including extending the operating hours for the agency’s call center. They are now are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The call center’s phone number is 866-831-1724
In the last six weeks, including the one ending April 25, the number of requests for unemployment aid received was 406,889.
The Department of Employment and Workforce reported that it has paid more than $585 million in state and CARES Act benefits.
There were 1,288 claims filed from Aiken County during the seven-day period ending April 25. That count represented an increase from the 1,247 requests for assistance during the week ending April 18.
More than 8,300 claims from Aiken County have been filed during the last six weeks.
The peak number, during a seven-day period, for Aiken residents seeking jobless benefits so far was the 2,515 total for the week ending April 4.
During the week ending April 25, the number of claims filed from Edgefield County was 261. The number from Barnwell County was 174.
The Department of Employment and Workforce’s statistics are based on initial unemployment assistance requests that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
They are considered a leading economic indicator because they reflect “emerging labor market conditions in this country,” according to the agency.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that more than 3.8 million laid-off workers in this country applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy “slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.”
Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their workforces. It is by far the worst string of layoffs on record, according to the Associated Press, and adds up to more than one in six American workers who have been affected