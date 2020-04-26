The scenery hasn't changed, but the rules are a little different this year at Gurosik's Berry Plantation, where social distance is now part of the conversation and the "U-pick" season for strawberries has begun, with precautions in place to reduce risk of the coronavirus.
April 17 was the first day of 2020 when customers were allowed to visit the fields and choose their own berries.
Clyde and Marilyn Gurosik, who own and operate the farm, were both in high gear Sunday, for what Marilyn described as an exceptionally busy day. "In the 30-some years that we've had the farm, this is the busiest day ever for pick-your-own strawberries," she said.
"I think part of it is the fact that people have been in their homes and self-distancing, and they needed a place to get out and have a good time in the fresh air."
The farm's seasonal workers, having traveled for their annual months-long visit from a variety of states around Mexico, have been in action since mid-March and are supplying markets around Aiken County, Edgefield County, Augusta and as far afield as Columbia and Charlotte.
Strawberries at a Social Distance
Gurosik's Berry Plantation is at 345 Briggs Road, North Augusta.
For more information, visit gurosiksberryplantation.com.