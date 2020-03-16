Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, were reported in nearby Augusta Monday morning by the Augusta University Health System.

The test results for the two patients — an employee and the spouse of an employee — as of Monday afternoon were awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two "are not, and have not, been patients in our facility," and are currently isolated at home, Augusta University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer said at a Monday briefing.

The investigation into the duo began over the weekend.

Brooks Keel, the president of Augusta University, on Monday said an "extensive plan" exists for the very situation "we find ourselves in today, and we are effectively implementing."

"We have been able to bring the full resources of our institution to bear on this crisis," Keel said during the public briefing. We have over-prepared, he reasoned, so we don't have to overreact.

Keefer struck a similar tone in a statement Monday morning: "The safety of our patients and employees is our top priority. We've been preparing for months and are working quickly to identify anyone who may have come in contact with these individuals to determine their risk and limit further exposure."

An Incident Command Center has been activated and visitation restrictions are in place, among other responses.

As of noon Monday, more than 100 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Georgia, mostly in the greater Atlanta area.

One person in Georgia and one person in South Carolina have died.

No 2019 coronavirus cases have been reported in Aiken County. Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon late Sunday, though, declared a state of emergency in the city.

Novel coronavirus risk to the general public remains low, officials in Augusta said Monday. Keefer described the contemporary situation as "unprecedented times," but was confident in the local response and capability.

Symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough, shortness of breath — are similar to the flu and can take two weeks to develop in some cases.