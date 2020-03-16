Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, were reported by the Augusta University Health System Monday morning.

Results from the two patients — an employee and the person's spouse — as of Monday morning were awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The safety of our patients and employees is our top priority," Augusta University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer said in a statement. "We've been preparing for months and are working quickly to identify anyone who may have come in contact with these individuals to determine their risk and limit further exposure."

Risks to patients and visitors remain low, Keefer noted. The Augusta hospital's Incident Command Center has been activated, and visitation restrictions are in place, among other responses.

"We knew early on that the way to decrease the spread of illness was to limit the number of people in our emergency department," she said. "Now it's more important than ever that we screen patients remotely, without having them risk exposure or spread unnecessarily."

These two cases mark the ostensible arrival of the novel coronavirus in the two-state Savannah River region.

As of noon Monday, Georgia had 121 coronavirus cases, mostly in the greater Atlanta area.

No 2019 coronavirus cases have been reported in Aiken County.

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon on Sunday, though, declared a state of emergency in the city.