The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, two of which are from Aiken County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,377 with 69 cases from Aiken County.
One additional death was reported by DHEC on Sunday, bring the state's total deaths from the virus to 120.
No new deaths from the coronavirus were reported in Aiken County by DHEC on Sunday. The county has seen four deaths from COVID-19.
The state's most recent death occurred in a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Jasper County, DHEC reports.
As of Sunday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,080 tests for COVID-19.
Of those tests, 1,489 were positive and 10,591 were negative.
A total of 40,480 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
Retail stores across the state that have been closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen this week.
The Post and Courier reports that S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will issue orders Monday to allow for reopenings to take place on Tuesday.
The order will apply to numerous nonessential stores, including department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open during the pandemic.