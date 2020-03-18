Two workers at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, about an hour south of Aiken, have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Test results for six other workers are still pending, a Georgia Power spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon. Georgia Power is one of four joint owners of the plant near Waynesboro.
No workers have so far tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus.
Nearly 200 cases of COVID-19, the illness brought on by the virus, were confirmed in Georgia as of noon Wednesday. One case, according to the state's health department, has been confirmed in nearby Richmond County.
The Georgia Power spokesperson in a Wednesday email emphasized the company "remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers" at the site, "and the company's implementation of detailed plans have helped us take every action to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic."
Plant Vogtle is home to two operating nuclear reactors, Units 1 and 2. Two more reactors, Units 3 and 4, are being built.
Mass-transit trams and shuttle buses have been suspended there, an on-site cafeteria has been shuttered and tools are being disinfected, among other virus-combating measures, the Georgia Power spokesperson said.
"We continue to draw on the expertise of medical professionals and consult the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the spokesperson said, "as we encourage the workforce to more closely monitor their health and report concerns."