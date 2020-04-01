A second case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been logged at the Savannah River Site, a federal reserve near Aiken where roughly 10,000 people work.

The case comes as the Savannah River Site – home to myriad nuclear remediation, weapons and research endeavors – constricts work in light of the pandemic and, as of Tuesday night, monitors 125 employees for the sometimes-deadly virus.

The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday announced it was paring back cleanup-related work, in the Office of Environmental Management, to what it called "limited operations" with "situational essential personnel."

Teleworking has been maximized, an Energy Department spokesperson said, and those ineligible for telework and able to go on paid leave for up to 30 days have been identified.

Many workers, according to people familiar with the matter, have already been put on leave. In a March 19 memo to Savannah River Nuclear Solutions employees, company President and CEO Stuart MacVean described work-from-home bandwidth as limited.

"Critical" national security and defense ventures at the Savannah River Site – in the vein of the weapons- and nonproliferation-focused National Nuclear Security Administration – continue as normal, but with an emphasis on telework, as well, the DOE spokesperson explained. That includes the tritium enterprise, which handles the radioactive hydrogen isotope used in nuclear weapons.

The Energy Department previously announced work would dial down to only what was deemed "necessary to ensure the safety of the public, our workers, the environment, and critical national security missions."

"With a large percentage of our workforce teleworking or on leave and a much-reduced number of employees on site," the Energy Department spokesperson said Wednesday, "social distancing should provide for very infrequent close contact here at SRS."

News of the second COVID-19 case at the Savannah River Site, neighboring New Ellenton and Jackson, comes a little more than one week after the first case was disclosed.

A total 125 SRS employees as of Tuesday are being monitored for the novel coronavirus. Fifty-three employees are symptomatic: cough, fever and shortness of breath, as common examples. The remaining 72 are asymptomatic.

Two-dozen site workers have been tested as of Tuesday; 14 tests have returned negative. Results are pending on eight others.

Workers with and some without symptoms, the Energy Department spokesperson said, have self-quarantined at home.

Revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the spokesperson continued, now allows asymptomatic people, who worked closely with someone who showed symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19, to stay at work and self-monitor — a marked change in procedure and workforce posture.

"We are putting a system in place to bring back the 72 asymptomatic employees per the new guidance," the DOE spokesperson said, adding that a good number of those employees were already teleworking.

As of Monday, 34 Savannah River Site employees had returned to work after quarantining because of the novel coronavirus, which emerged in and around Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province.

South Carolina as of Wednesday evening reported 1,293 cases of COVID-19, of which 18 are confirmed in Aiken County.

One COVID-19-related death has been reported in the county so far.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these individuals, as well as to the medical professionals who helped care for them," Dr. Brannon Traxler, a state health department medical consultant, said in a statement. "Their loss is a reminder that the risk of inaction on all of our parts is far too great. Social distancing and staying home have never been more critical in our fight against this pandemic."