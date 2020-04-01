A second case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been logged at the Savannah River Site, a nuclear reserve near Aiken where roughly 10,000 people work.

The case comes as the Savannah River Site — home to myriad nuclear cleanup, weapons and research endeavors — constricts work in light of the pandemic and, as of Monday night, monitors 124 employees for the sometimes-deadly virus.

Fifty-two of those employees are symptomatic: dry cough, fever and shortness of breath, as common examples. The remaining 72 are asymptomatic.

Workers with symptoms, a U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson told the Aiken Standard, have self-quarantined; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol calls for that.

But revised guidance from the same agency, the spokesperson explained in a Tuesday night email, now allows asymptomatic people, who either worked with someone showing symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19, to stay at work and self-monitor — a marked change in procedure and workforce posture.

"We are currently putting a system in place to bring back the 72 asymptomatic employees per the new guidance," the Energy Department spokesperson said. "Many of those employees were already teleworking from home while on quarantine."

As of Monday, 34 Savannah River Site employees have returned to work after quarantining because of the novel coronavirus, which emerged in and around Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province.

South Carolina as of Tuesday evening reported 1,083 cases of COVID-19, of which 13 are confirmed in Aiken County. One COVID-19-related death has been reported in the county so far.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these individuals, as well as to the medical professionals who helped care for them," Dr. Brannon Traxler, a state health department medical consultant, said in a statement. "Their loss is a reminder that the risk of inaction on all of our parts is far too great. Social distancing and staying home have never been more critical in our fight against this pandemic."

The first case of COVID-19 at the Savannah River Site was disclosed March 23, hours after leadership there was made aware of the positive test.

Since then, the site and its cluster of contractors have scaled back work to only that deemed "necessary to ensure the safety of the public, our workers, the environment, and critical national security missions," according to an Energy Department announcement.

"With a large percentage of our workforce teleworking or on leave and a much reduced number of employees on site," the DOE spokesperson said Tuesday, "social distancing should provide for very infrequent close contact here at SRS."