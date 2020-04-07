Another two workers at the U.S. Department of Energy's headquarters in Washington, D.C., have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus.
The pair of new cases at the James Forrestal Building was disclosed Tuesday.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette in a public message said one of the employees "has been away from the building" since Feb. 14, and the other, he continued, since March 30. Both are now in self-quarantine.
The Energy Department is notifying those who worked closely with the two, and a deep clean has been ordered.
At least five cases of COVID-19 have been reported at DOE headquarters – where department leadership, including Brouillette and National Nuclear Security Administration chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, works.
The Energy Department oversees the Savannah River Site south of Aiken. As of April 3, three cases of the disease have been confirmed at SRS.
More than 990 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the nation's capital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.