DOE Headquarters, Forrestal Building, DC (copy) (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

The James Forrestal Building, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Energy, in Washington, D.C.

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

Another two workers at the U.S. Department of Energy's headquarters in Washington, D.C., have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

The pair of new cases at the James Forrestal Building was disclosed Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette in a public message said one of the employees "has been away from the building" since Feb. 14, and the other, he continued, since March 30. Both are now in self-quarantine.

The Energy Department is notifying those who worked closely with the two, and a deep clean has been ordered.

Third coronavirus case confirmed at Savannah River Site

At least five cases of COVID-19 have been reported at DOE headquarters – where department leadership, including Brouillette and National Nuclear Security Administration chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, works.

The Energy Department oversees the Savannah River Site south of Aiken. As of April 3, three cases of the disease have been confirmed at SRS.

More than 990 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the nation's capital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration and government in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin

Tags