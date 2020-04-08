Throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many have turned to prayer.
John McGoogan of Aiken has made it his mission to bring prayer to those who he feels need it most, the area's first responders.
"Prayer is needed in today’s society with this pandemic going on," McGoogan said. "People that are on the frontline, they don’t have time to pray for themselves, so we’ve got to stand in the gap with those who do believe in the power of prayer."
Before the pandemic, McGoogan served as a local educator and bus driver at Aiken Head Start along with working with youth at Rocksville Baptist Church in Warrenville.
As the pandemic continued, McGoogan said he felt called to go and pray over Aiken's first responders.
On March 30, he went to the parking lot of Aiken Regional Medical Centers to pray aloud for all the workers within the building.
“I sat under the trees, and I prayed for about an hour," McGoogan said. "The second day I was out there, God said, 'Now it’s time to invite more.'”
His visits have become frequent "Pull up and Pray" events. As his wife began videoing his prayers on Facebook, more have gathered to take part in a collectively praying.
“People just pulled up in their cars and sat in their cars while being mindful of social distancing," McGoogan said. "Of course, we’re obeying the laws of the land. There’s two or three of us out in the front, but everyone else that comes out, we ask them to stay in their cars, roll their windows down and to just to reach their hands toward the building where we’re praying.”
Several places of worship within the Aiken area have canceled services due to the spread of the coronavirus. Some have resorted to alternate measures of worship such as Facebook Live.
McGoogan believes that prayer and faith are important during the pandemic for people who "may have nothing to hold on to."
It's his hope that the "Pull up and Pray" events will not only support local first responders but also provide faith within the community.
“The church is in us, so we’re going to take the church wherever we go," McGoogan said. "Wherever we pull up at, that’s where a church is. It’s in the power of our words. The people of faith, like myself, we have to perform the power that God has given us so people can look to us and they have another route and something to hold on to."