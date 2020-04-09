Gary Player woke up Thursday morning in Skippack, Pennsylvania.
That’s a far piece – about 750 miles – from Augusta, Georgia.
Player, a three-time Masters Tournament champion, ordinarily would have helped get golf’s rite of spring started with an opening tee shot Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. In 2012, Player joined Jack Nicklaus and the late Arnold Palmer in hitting ceremonial tee shots.
Instead of bragging over who hit the longest tee shot, as he has in recent years, Player was forced to stay away from Augusta this week because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has been postponed and club officials are hoping it can be played in November.
As you can imagine, that’s going over about as well with Player as a tee shot landing in Rae’s Creek or getting a plugged lie in one of Augusta National’s 44 bunkers. Instead, he’s riding out the pandemic from the home of his daughter, Amanda-Leigh Player Hall, in suburban Philadelphia.
“This is something we just never expected to happen,” Player said Thursday morning in an interview with the Aiken Standard. “That’s a good lesson in life. We take so much for granted. Not only that, people lack gratitude for the simple things in life. Going into a store and walking around. Going to see your friends. The simple things we take for granted.”
Player has been spending his time exercising in the home gym. Although away from the course, he’s grateful for the time he’s spent with his wife, Vivienne, and his family.
“We’re having dinners, nice talks,” he said. “I don’t ever remember missing a week, unless I was sick, of playing golf.”
Player, long known for his fitness regimen, has seen some of his usual routine change.
“Normally I’m in bed by 9:30, up early in the morning,” he said. “Now we’re watching these shows on television and going to bed at 12 every night and getting up at 9 o’clock. Thank goodness there’s a gym here. It certainly has changed our way of life, hasn’t it?”
One of Player’s many passions is horse racing. He said he’s been to Aiken, with fellow golf pro Jim Ferree, and said it was “a beautiful town.”
“I spend at least two hours of the day working on my horse pedigrees and matings, and how we are going to train them,” he said.
Augusta and the Masters have been part of Player’s life since 1957 when the South African made his debut. He became the tournament’s first international champion in 1961, and he added victories in 1974 and 1978.
Along the way, he racked up a record 52 Masters starts before retiring from competition in 2009. He also shares the record for most consecutive cuts made at Augusta National with 23.
Masters Week is important to Player and his businesses because of the networking he is able to do in Augusta. He also gets a thrill from his role as an honorary starter.
“I was always on that practice tee at 6:30 because I wanted to outdrive them both,” he said. “I was there early stretching and seeing all these people pouring into the gates. And to see three shots. It gives me goose pimples. The applause that we received and to see the love extended to us. Unbelievable.”
Player and fellow World Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam were scheduled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on March 23 at the White House but that ceremony has been postponed.
Player said it was the “biggest honor ever in my life.” But he is optimistic that life, and a return to competitive golf, isn’t far off.
“In the Bible it says everything shall pass. This will pass,” Player said. “We’ve had terrible things. There might not be anything quite like this. There’s always been floods, earthquakes, and the world is inundated. I think that’s part of the plan.”
If the Masters is played in November, Player expects the course and grounds to be as beautiful as they are in the spring.
“It will be such a great place and anytime you go there and you’re in awe,” he said. “It’ll still be Augusta. It will still have its ambience.”
And Player, who will turn 85 on Nov. 1, will not miss it.
“I’ll fly all the way from South Africa to be there,” he said.