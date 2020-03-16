Three workers at the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 site have been tested for the novel coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, said Georgia Power, one of four joint owners there.

One test has come back negative. Results are still pending for the other two, a Georgia Power spokesperson told the Aiken Standard. More broadly, there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in the workforce.

"Georgia Power remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the site and the company's rigorous preparations have helped us take every action to respond to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said, echoing earlier statements.

A memo sent to Plant Vogtle workers over the weekend, which the Aiken Standard obtained, said precautionary steps were underway, including identifying those who worked closely with the people being tested so "that they can stay home and self-isolate," pending results.

A Georgia Power spokesperson confirmed that approach Monday.

"Our proactive steps, including increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing and worker distancing, are designed to protect the safety and well-being of the site workforce," the spokesperson said.

The company on March 13 said it was boosting its cleaning regimen and was "aggressively" sanitizing work areas.

More than 100 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the 2019 coronavirus, have been confirmed in Georgia as of noon Monday. Georgia's health department updates its publicly available figures daily.

Two presumptive cases were reported in Augusta Monday morning; officials are awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No cases have been reported in Aiken County.

Plant Vogtle, near Waynesboro, Georgia, is home to two operating nuclear reactors. Two more are being built.