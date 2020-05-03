The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Aiken County as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday that three more had been confirmed.
Since the agency began its count, the total here has reached 108.
DHEC also reported that there were 141 new cases of the novel coronavirus statewide and that the disease had killed eight additional people.
All of the individuals who died were elderly. There were two from Richland County and one each from Berkeley, Clarendon, Greenville, Horry, Lexington and Spartanburg counties.
Through Sunday, six COVID-19 deaths in all had been recorded in Aiken County.
The cumulative totals for the Palmetto State are 6,626 confirmed cases and 275 fatalities, according to DHEC’s press release.
Besides the three new coronavirus cases in Aiken County, additional cases were reported Sunday in the following counties: Abbeville (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (2), Chester (2), Clarendon (11), Darlington (5), Dillon (5), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (26), Florence (7), Georgetown (1), Greenville (9), Greenwood (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (9), Marlboro (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (6), Richland (18), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (2) and York (2).
For South Carolina residents, restrictions put in place by Gov. Henry McMaster because of the novel coronavirus pandemic are easing.
As of Monday, his “work-or-home” order no longer is in effect.
Also as of Monday, restaurants in the Palmetto State can provide outdoor dining service to customers in addition to the takeout, curbside and delivery services that they already could offer.
Tables outside must be placed a minimum of 8 feet from each other, and no more than eight individuals at a time can dine at one table.
There also are other stipulations.
In addition, the governor announced May 1 that he had lifted orders that prevented rental companies from accepting short-term reservations from people from COVID-19 hotspots and that required individuals from those hotspots to self-quarantine for two weeks after their arrival in South Carolina.