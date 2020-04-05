Three more cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Aiken County and 129 additional cases were confirmed across the state on Sunday, according to state health officials.
Four more people have died from the virus in South Carolina. Three patients were elderly, two of which had underlying health conditions. The fourth death was a patient who was middle-aged with underlying health conditions, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
None of the deaths reported Sunday occurred in Aiken County.
Statewide, a total of 2,049 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 44 people have died as of April 5.
Aiken County has 27 confirmed coronavirus cases. One Aiken County resident has died from the virus.
Thus far, the largest proportion of cases has been confirmed among senior citizens, with 18% of the state's total coronavirus cases being reported in persons aged 61-70, according to info provided by DHEC.
However, almost as many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in young adults as seniors, backing CDC warnings that young people are also susceptible to contracting COVID-19. According to DHEC, 17% of the state's total coronavirus cases have occurred in persons aged 21-30.