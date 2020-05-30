The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday three new cases of the novel coronavirus in Aiken County.
The total number of reported cases in the county is now 194. Saturday's numbers also included one case reported in Barnwell County.
Across the state, 266 news cases were reported, bringing the state's total to 11,394, according to DHEC.
DHEC also reported four additional deaths: an elderly individual in Clarendon County, two elderly individuals in Willamsburg County and a middle-aged individual from Florence County.
According to DHEC, 487 in South Carolina have died after contracting the virus. In Aiken County, seven people have died.
As of Friday, a total of 199,735 total tests had been conducted in the state by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.
As part of DHEC's ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, the department is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities, according to the release.
Currently, 103 mobile testing events are scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. To find a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Additionally, 162 permanent testing locations are located at health care facilities throughout the state. To find a testing site, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases, according to the release.
The total number of individuals tested Friday statewide was 4,917, and the percent positive was 5.4%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.