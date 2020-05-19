Three cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been logged at the AGY headquarters in Aiken County.
AGY Vice President of Operations Kelley Boetsch confirmed the cases to the Aiken Standard in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Exactly when the cases were identified or disclosed to the AGY workforce is not immediately clear.
Boetsch said the company "will continue to take preventative measures to" stay in line "with federal and state guidelines."
"We are closely monitoring the situation and contacting any individuals who have been identified as having been exposed," Boetsch said.
An April 6 statement from AGY said the state deemed its operations essential. The same statement said "proper social distancing is being maintained wherever possible" and "most staff employees are working from home" or are on a rotating home-and-office schedule.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 8,942 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in South Carolina. The state health department has attributed 155 of those cases to Aiken County.
AGY, located on Wagener Road, was founded in 1998 and is involved in the aerospace, automotive, defense and electronics markets, among others.