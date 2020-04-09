Three cases of COVID-19 have been logged at the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 construction site near Waynesboro, Georgia, as of late Wednesday night.

Test results are pending for 14 other workers, a Georgia Power spokesperson said. Seventy-one workers there have tested negative for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Georgia Power is one of four joint owners of Plant Vogtle, a nuclear power plant south of Aiken and Augusta home to two operating reactors, Units 1 and 2, as well as two in the works, Units 3 and 4.

The Units 3 and 4 workforce comprises roughly 9,000 people.

The first case of COVID-19 at the plant was disclosed April 4, last weekend.

Those who have worked closely with the people who ultimately tested positive were sent home and are now self-quarantined, the Georgia Power spokesperson said. Construction work continues, but with rules meant to reduce worker-to-worker contact and keep well-traveled and heavily trafficked areas cleaned.

Tools are being sanitized. The on-site cafeteria is closed. Mass-transit tram and bus services are suspended. And large, in-person meetings are avoided, according to the company.

"Georgia Power remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3 and 4 site," the spokesperson said, "and the company has implemented comprehensive plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday said he would extend his state's public health emergency through May 13, an effort to stymie the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

"This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities," the Republican governor said in a statement. "We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing, and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together."

Georgia as of Wednesday reported 10,204 cases of COVID-19 and 370 related deaths. In nearby Richmond County, just over the Savannah River, 79 cases and three deaths have been reported.

South Carolina has far fewer confirmed cases — and far fewer deaths — than the Peach State.

Georgia Power's parent company in a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing cautioned that the coronavirus crisis — and its worldwide commercial disruptions — could shake up "or delay construction, testing, supervisory and support activities at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4."

Once complete, Units 3 and 4 will be the first new reactors in the U.S. in decades.