Three more Aiken County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
Two of the deaths were elderly patients while one was a middle-aged patient, according to an update from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday.
Aiken County also has 21 new confirmed cases and one probable case.
Aiken County now has 1,710 confirmed cases, 133 probable cases, 30 confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths.
Nine new cases were reported in Barnwell County, and four were confirmed in Edgefield County. There also was a death, in an elderly patient, in Edgefield County.
South Carolina as a whole gained 1,178 new confirmed cases and six new probable cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 67 additional confirmed deaths and six new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of statewide confirmed cases to 98,743, probable cases to 717, confirmed deaths to 1,931 and 76 probable deaths.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also announced Saturday its new "Fight the Spread" campaign.
The campaign encourages South Carolinians to fight the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing and getting tested.
Additional actions include avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing your hands and staying home if sick.
Testing throughout the state continues to be constant. As of Friday, a total of 835,115 tests have been conducted. Of those tests, 130,008 were positive.
There are more than 125 Mobile Testing Clinics scheduled statewide.
The next mobile testing event in Aiken County will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at the Jackson Municipal Complex, 106 Main St., Jackson. The event is being held by the Medical University of South Carolina.
There are two upcoming events in Edgefield County. One will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Road, Edgefield; and the second will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Bettis Academy Park, 70 Nicholson Road, Trenton. Both will be conducted by Self Regional Healthcare.