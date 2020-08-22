Three more Aiken County residents with COVID-19 have died as of Saturday, according to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The health agency confirmed elderly residents of the county with the disease died on the dates of Aug. 18, 20 and 21.
Saturday’s update also announced 10 more confirmed cases in the county and two probable cases, bringing the total cumulative cases in Aiken County to 2,048 confirmed cases and 176 probable cases.
There have been 47 confirmed deaths in Aiken County and nine probable deaths.
Statewide, there were 825 new confirmed cases on Saturday and 68 probable cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 109,962 and probable cases to 1,333.
DHEC also announced 33 new deaths in the state on Saturday and two probable deaths.
The percentage of positive tests reported to DHEC yesterday was 13.7%, and 6,007 test results were reported to the agency.
The Medical University of South Carolina will hold a testing event at Aiken’s Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road, on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. No appointment or referral will be needed for the event.
Self Regional Healthcare will hold a testing event in Trenton in Edgefield County on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bettis Academy Park, 70 Nicholson Road.