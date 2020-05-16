More than 109,000 South Carolina voters have applied for absentee ballots ahead of the June primaries and runoffs – already thousands more than the amount of absentee ballots cast in similar 2016 and 2018 elections.
The increase comes, and will likely grow, as the novel coronavirus continues to infect Palmetto State residents and poses a threat nationwide. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this week signed into law legislation that authorizes all eligible voters in the state to vote absentee through June.
Absentee voting in South Carolina usually requires meeting specific criteria or qualifications, such as being 65 or older.
"This action by the General Assembly and Gov. McMaster, which we greatly appreciate, will go a long way in protecting the health and safety of every South Carolinian," Marci Andino, the executive director of the election commission, said in a statement. "All voters now have a safer alternative to voting at their polling place in June."
Nearly 2,500 Aiken County residents sought absentee ballots as of May 14, according to S.C. Election Commission data. At the end of April, that figure was shy of 1,000. There are roughly 117,000 registered voters in the county.
Aiken County Democratic Party Chairman Harold Crawford Jr. on Friday said making absentee ballots abundantly available was the correct move: "I'm completely in favor of absentee voting for everybody."
The party chairman said voting in person – at a potentially crowded polling station – poses physical distancing concerns. Polling places are often staffed by older adults, a demographic at high risk for severe illness tied to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Absentee ballots can be requested on the S.C. Election Commission website, scvotes.org, or via the Aiken County registration and elections board at the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway. The board is reachable at 803-642-2028.
Polls on June 9 will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.