The Willcox announced Thursday it will close its hotel and spa until March 31 but will continue to serve curbside pickup and delivery from its kitchen.
The decision was made "with an abundance of caution" after the popular Aiken attraction had implemented protocols in the past 10 days as a response to the spread of the coronavirus, according to a news release.
The restaurant's current dinner menu will be available daily from 4 to 9 p.m. for curbside pickup and by The Willcox's new Aiken delivery service.
The Willcox will also open the restaurant's cooler to customers who are having a difficult time locating proteins and other products at their local grocery store.
A list of items currently have in stock that are available for purchase from the cooler can be found online at https://bit.ly/2xd8spL.
All purchases can be made by calling 803-648-1898.
The Willcox asks customers who have traveled through an airport in the last two weeks or who are not feeling well to stay home.
The restaurant will work to coordinate a non-contact delivery.
"We are very grateful for the community that supports us, the family of travelers that feel at home when they visit us and our incredible team – our family, who define The Willcox experience," the hotel said in a statement. "Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to everyone as we all navigate these uncharted waters, together. Please take good care of yourselves and let us know how we can be of service to you."