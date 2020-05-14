Chick-fil-A and the Royal Aikenites teamed up Thursday in an effort to feed every health care worker at Rural Health Services Inc.
Boxes of packed lunch and gallons of sweet tea were provided by Chick-fil-A to Rural Health Services' three locations across Aiken County. The lunch was facilitated by the Royal Aikenites, who have been partnering with local restaurants to feed health care workers at the organizations' facilities.
To the health care workers who are serving on the front line battling against COVID-19 and other illnesses in the community, the donation means more than just a free lunch.
"During this pandemic, with the increase of stress on us health care providers, it is kind of hard," said Chairty Capers-Williams, a registered nurse at Rural Health Services. "You still have kids at home, you still have responsibilities ... lunch is just like a thank you and shows someone appreciates what we're doing. With the organization, we can't afford to do this every day, so donations like this show the community knows we're here and they care."
Terrence Jackson, member of the Royal Aikenites, said providing a free meal is just one way they can show their appreciation for health care workers during this time.
"We felt that – again, Clyburn Center and employees here, and all other Rural Health Facilities – they need the recognition during this time," Jackson said. "There's a lot of recognition going to health care centers like (those) at the hospital. We want to make sure we serve and give back to them, especially the ones that may have been overlooked."
Staff at Chick-fil-A Aiken said their restaurant chain has been allocating funds to restaurants to help serve their communities during the coronavirus crisis. Feeding employees at Rural Health Services is one of the ways the business has given back.
"We saw this as a great opportunity for Chick-fil-A to give back to our community and to thank our health care heroes for all they are doing," said Tom Johnson, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A Aiken.