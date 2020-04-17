Juliette O’Donnell was holding back tears as dozens of cars covered in signs of love and support filled the parking lot of Aiken Regional Medical Centers as she walked out of the building at the end of her shift.
The registered nurse was one of dozens who were honored Friday evening for their hard work and dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Individuals from all over Aiken circled the hospital parking lot while dozens more waited at the building’s entrance from a socially acceptable distance in their cars to shout their support.
O’Donnell, like her fellow nurses, had no idea this parade of thanks was going to happen, and appreciated that their hard work was being noticed and celebrated.
“The support of the community has had us welled up in tears,” O’Donnell said. “We get food and gift baskets and all sorts of thoughts constantly. We are just so blessed.”
The sound of honking horns and police sirens echoed through the hospital's parking lot as the surprise parade rolled through, escorted by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
A very thankful parade and an audience of honking cars surprise workers at @AikenRegionalMC Friday evening! The parade was put on to thank #Aiken’s medica workers who are on the frontlines of the fight against #COVID19. #Thankyou! @aikenstandard pic.twitter.com/y8EPrYod8H— 😷📰 Matthew Enfinger📰😷 (@matt_enfinger) April 17, 2020
The event was planned in secret by Allison Brinkley. Attendees were given invites on a private Facebook group.
Brinkley wanted to put on the parade not only for the nurses and doctors, but also other staff members, including paramedics, food service workers and cleaning staff.
“Their hours have definitely shifted, and they’ve recently experienced a furlough,” Brinkley said. “I’d assume morale is down, and people want to get things back to normal.”
The spread of the coronavirus is a constant thought for nurses like O’Donnell, who worries not only for her patients but for her fellow nurses as well.
As of Friday, Aiken County has had 66 cases of COVID-19 reported and three deaths. Statewide, there are now a total of 4,086 positive cases with 116 deaths.
“We have pregnant nurses here, and they’re very concerned because we don’t know what the long-term effects are… because there hasn’t been a long-term yet,” O’Donnell said. “We don’t exactly know how it’s (going to spread) and how aggressive it’s going to be.”
Although workers at Aiken Regional endure the stress and fear of the coronavirus daily, not a sad face was found in the parking lot Friday evening.
As the parade concluded and car horns faded, medical workers returned home, bringing with them the feeling of gratitude from the Aiken area.
“It is a cause that everybody can get behind and support and of course we want to recognize the healthcare workers that are our partners in helping with this situation,” Aiken Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco said. “They’ve put their families at risk to continue to take care of us and we really appreciate it.”