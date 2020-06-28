Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Aiken County, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The department announced a total of 1,366 new confirmed cases and four probable cases statewide on Sunday.
There are now 345 confirmed cases of the disease in Aiken County.
Sunday’s numbers bring the statewide total of COVID-19 to 33,221 cases, with 99 probable cases.
DHEC also announced five additional confirmed deaths on Sunday, which occurred in elderly people from Charleston, Florence, Lexington and Richland counties and a middle-aged person from Laurens County.
The total confirmed deaths in the state is now 712, with four probable deaths.
Nine people in Aiken County have died with the disease, according to DHEC data.
The release from the agency states that 6,784 people were tested statewide yesterday, not including antibody tests, and the percent positive was 20.1%. The health department’s website states that when the percent positive is high, “it may indicate there isn’t enough testing being performed to capture how much disease is in the community and testing may be focused on people who are more severely ill.”
The number of new confirmed cases by county are:
Aiken (10), Anderson (11), Bamberg (7), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (59), Berkeley (57), Calhoun (4), Charleston (239), Cherokee (6), Chester (9), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (12), Darlington (11), Dillon (26), Dorchester (43), Fairfield (1), Florence (30), Georgetown (8), Greenville (194), Greenwood (10), Hampton (2), Horry (185), Jasper (11), Kershaw (13), Lancaster (6), Laurens (35), Lee (7), Lexington (54), Marion (15), Marlboro (1), McCormick (1), Newberry (31), Oconee (20), Orangeburg (27), Pickens (27), Richland (82), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (43), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (2) and York (49).
Four new probably cases were in Greenwood (1), Lancaster (2) and Lexington (1).